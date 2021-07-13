Flash Flood Warning issued July 13 at 3:01PM MDT until July 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Decker Burn Scar in…

South Central Chaffee County in central Colorado…

Western Fremont County in central Colorado…

Northeastern Saguache County in central Colorado…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over western portions of the Decker Burn Scar and over

Poncha Pass. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn

Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Decker Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Decker Burn Scar and Poncha Pass.

Travelers on Highway 285 over and near Poncha Pass may encounter mud

and debris flows.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.