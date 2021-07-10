Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 6:01AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
Northerly to northeasterly wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be
possible through the morning hours along the Interstate-25
corridor from El Paso County southward to the New Mexico border.
Winds of these magnitudes could blow around unsecured objects.
Small tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a
high profile vehicle, particularly on west-east-oriented roads.
Secure outdoor objects.
Winds are forecast to gradually weaken later in the day, but may
remain gusty.
