Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 6:01AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

Northerly to northeasterly wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be

possible through the morning hours along the Interstate-25

corridor from El Paso County southward to the New Mexico border.

Winds of these magnitudes could blow around unsecured objects.

Small tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a

high profile vehicle, particularly on west-east-oriented roads.

Secure outdoor objects.

Winds are forecast to gradually weaken later in the day, but may

remain gusty.