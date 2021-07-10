Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 1:24AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
Northerly winds will abruptly increase early this morning
following the passage of a cold front advancing southward along
the Interstate-25 corridor. Winds behind the front are forecast to
strengthen as the boundary moves southward across portions of El
Paso and Pueblo Counties.
Between 230AM and 6AM, wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be
possible across these areas. The strongest winds are expected in
El Paso County, where a couple of isolated gusts upwards of 60 mph
cannot be ruled out, especially between 3AM and 5AM.
Winds of these magnitudes could blow around unsecured objects.
Small tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle, particularly on west-east-oriented roads. Secure
outdoor objects.
