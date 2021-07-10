Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 1:24AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

Northerly winds will abruptly increase early this morning

following the passage of a cold front advancing southward along

the Interstate-25 corridor. Winds behind the front are forecast to

strengthen as the boundary moves southward across portions of El

Paso and Pueblo Counties.

Between 230AM and 6AM, wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be

possible across these areas. The strongest winds are expected in

El Paso County, where a couple of isolated gusts upwards of 60 mph

cannot be ruled out, especially between 3AM and 5AM.

Winds of these magnitudes could blow around unsecured objects.

Small tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle, particularly on west-east-oriented roads. Secure

outdoor objects.