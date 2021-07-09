Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 4:43AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

Temperatures over the southeast Colorado plains are expected to

reach around the 95-105-degree range this afternoon, with the

hottest temperatures expected across the lower Arkansas River

Valley. Forecast high temperatures today include 106 at La Junta,

105 at Pueblo, 105 at Lamar, and 96 degrees at Colorado Springs.

With such hot temperatures today, there will be elevated concern

for heat-related illnesses, and extra precautions from the heat

are encouraged. Young children and pets should never be left

unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra

precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know the signs and

symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light-weight and

loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during

outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration

recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-

conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved

to a cool and shaded location.

Temperatures will decrease during the evening hours, especially as

cooler air produced by thunderstorms with strong winds potentially

overspreads the plains.