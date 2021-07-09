Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 4:43AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
Temperatures over the southeast Colorado plains are expected to
reach around the 95-105-degree range this afternoon, with the
hottest temperatures expected across the lower Arkansas River
Valley. Forecast high temperatures today include 106 at La Junta,
105 at Pueblo, 105 at Lamar, and 96 degrees at Colorado Springs.
With such hot temperatures today, there will be elevated concern
for heat-related illnesses, and extra precautions from the heat
are encouraged. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra
precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know the signs and
symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light-weight and
loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during
outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration
recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-
conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location.
Temperatures will decrease during the evening hours, especially as
cooler air produced by thunderstorms with strong winds potentially
overspreads the plains.
