Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 4:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Pueblo West, or 8 miles northwest of Pueblo, moving southeast at 10
mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek and Blende.
If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Comments