Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 4:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Pueblo West, or 8 miles northwest of Pueblo, moving southeast at 10

mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek and Blende.

If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.