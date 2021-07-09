Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 3:20PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 320 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sanchez Reservoir, or 23 miles north of Questa, moving southeast at
10 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Sanchez Reservoir and Garcia.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.
