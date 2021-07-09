Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 2:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 241 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northwest of Campo, or 17 miles south of Springfield, moving

southeast at 10 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Campo.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.