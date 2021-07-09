Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 10:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1030 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm
outflow winds along a line extending from 19 miles northwest of
Manter to 10 miles east of Higbee. Movement was south at 30 mph.
Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible.
Locations impacted include…
Springfield, Walsh, Pritchett, Vilas, Campo, Two Buttes, Two Buttes
Reservoir and Stonington.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT for
portions of southeastern Colorado.
Comments