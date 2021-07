Alerts

At 433 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southwest of Fort Carson, or 14 miles south of Colorado

Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central

Fremont, southwestern El Paso and northwestern Pueblo Counties.