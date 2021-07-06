Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 6:13PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 612 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 16 miles south of Salt Creek to 7 miles
northeast of Walsenburg to Boncarbo to 13 miles south of Stonewall.
Movement was southeast at 20 mph.
Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms. In addition, locally heavy rainfall will be possible,
which could lead to areas of flash flooding.
Locations impacted include…
Southwestern Pueblo, Trinidad, Walsenburg, Aguilar, Cokedale,
Starkville, Gulnare, Raton Pass, Hoehne, Boncarbo, Segundo, Weston
and Colorado City.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
