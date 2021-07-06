Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 6:13PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 612 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 16 miles south of Salt Creek to 7 miles

northeast of Walsenburg to Boncarbo to 13 miles south of Stonewall.

Movement was southeast at 20 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms. In addition, locally heavy rainfall will be possible,

which could lead to areas of flash flooding.

Locations impacted include…

Southwestern Pueblo, Trinidad, Walsenburg, Aguilar, Cokedale,

Starkville, Gulnare, Raton Pass, Hoehne, Boncarbo, Segundo, Weston

and Colorado City.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.