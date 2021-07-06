Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 4:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 16 miles southwest of Higbee to 6 miles south
of Cuchara Pass. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Trinidad, Aguilar, Cokedale, Kim, Branson, Starkville, Delhi, Raton
Pass, Cuchara Pass, Stonewall, Spanish Peaks, Boncarbo, Thatcher,
Gulnare, Hoehne, Tyrone, Trinchera, Cuchara, Model and Segundo.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments