Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 4:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sweetwater Reservoir, or 25 miles northwest of Lamar, moving

southwest at 25 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Eads, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Neegronda

Reservoir, Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir, Blue Lake and

Fort Lyon.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.