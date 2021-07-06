Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 4:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sweetwater Reservoir, or 25 miles northwest of Lamar, moving
southwest at 25 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Eads, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Neegronda
Reservoir, Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir, Blue Lake and
Fort Lyon.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
