Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 4:09PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 409 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Canon City, or 21 miles north of Junkins Burn Scar, moving south at

20 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Northern Junkins Burn Scar, Florence, Texas Creek, Royal Gorge, Canon

City, Silver Cliff, Westcliffe and Wetmore.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.