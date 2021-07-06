Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 3:38PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 338 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southeast of Timpas, or 22 miles south of La Junta, moving

south at 5 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Otero

and northeastern Las Animas Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.