Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 3:38PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 338 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles southeast of Timpas, or 22 miles south of La Junta, moving
south at 5 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Otero
and northeastern Las Animas Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
