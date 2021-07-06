Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles northeast of Sugarite Canyon State Park, or 13 miles east of
Trinidad, moving south at 15 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Las
Animas County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
