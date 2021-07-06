Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles northeast of Sugarite Canyon State Park, or 13 miles east of

Trinidad, moving south at 15 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Las

Animas County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.