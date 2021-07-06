Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 3:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 329 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Royal Gorge, or 29 miles northeast of Hayden Pass Burn

Scar, moving south at 15 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Florence, Texas Creek, Royal Gorge, Canon City, Penrose and Waugh

Mountain.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.