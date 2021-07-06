Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 314 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 12 miles north of The Saunders Elevator to 9

miles northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to 14 miles southeast of

Higbee. Movement was south at 15 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Walsh, Pritchett, Two Buttes and Two Buttes Reservoir.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.