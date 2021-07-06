Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 1:54PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 153 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17
miles southeast of Thatcher, or 38 miles east of Trinidad, moving
south at 15 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Las
Animas County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
