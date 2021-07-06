Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 1:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 134 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cripple Creek, or 19 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving south at

10 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Cripple Creek and Victor.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.