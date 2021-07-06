Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 5:27PM MDT until July 6 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 527 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Pueblo Reservoir, or 10 miles southwest of Pueblo, and is nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Southwestern Pueblo and Colorado City.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.