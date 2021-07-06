Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 5:27PM MDT until July 6 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 600 PM MDT.
* At 527 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of
Pueblo Reservoir, or 10 miles southwest of Pueblo, and is nearly
stationary.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Southwestern Pueblo and Colorado City.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get away from the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
