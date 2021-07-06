Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 4:52PM MDT until July 6 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…

Southwestern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 452 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stonewall, or

19 miles south of Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn

Scar, moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Stonewall.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.