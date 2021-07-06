Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 2:00PM MDT until July 6 at 2:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 200 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blue Lake, or

27 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Blue Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.