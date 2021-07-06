Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 1:55PM MDT until July 6 at 2:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 155 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of
McClave, or 12 miles west of Lamar, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west
central Prowers and east central Bent Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.