Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 1:55PM MDT until July 6 at 2:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 155 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

McClave, or 12 miles west of Lamar, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west

central Prowers and east central Bent Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.