Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 1:49PM MDT until July 6 at 2:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 215 PM MDT.

* At 149 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blue Lake, or

28 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Blue Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.