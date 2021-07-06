Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 1:43PM MDT until July 6 at 2:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
West central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…
East central Bent County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 215 PM MDT.
* At 143 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of
McClave, or 10 miles west of Lamar, moving southeast at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
John Martin Reservoir and Caddoa.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Comments