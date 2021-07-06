Flood Advisory issued July 6 at 2:29PM MDT until July 6 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

West Central Teller County in central Colorado…

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms with some localized areas getting up to 1.5 inches

of rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly

in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of West Central Teller County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.