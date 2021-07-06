Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 9:34PM MDT until July 7 at 12:45AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Fremont County in central Colorado…

Southeastern Teller County in central Colorado…

Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

Northwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1245 AM MDT.

* At 934 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of East Central Fremont, Southeastern Teller,

Southwestern El Paso and Northwestern Pueblo Counties

This is impacting Colorado Highway 115 from Penrose to Colorado

Springs.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.