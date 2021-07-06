Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 8:43PM MDT until July 6 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1145 PM MDT.

* At 843 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in Pueblo. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pueblo, Salt Creek and Pueblo West.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.