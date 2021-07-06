Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 8:32PM MDT until July 6 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…
Northwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 1100 PM MDT.
* At 832 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in
1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Southwestern El Paso and Northwestern Pueblo
Counties
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.