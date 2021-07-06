Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 7:00PM MDT until July 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 700 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Southwestern El Paso and Northwestern Pueblo
Counties
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.