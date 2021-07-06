Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 7:00PM MDT until July 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 700 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Southwestern El Paso and Northwestern Pueblo

Counties

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.