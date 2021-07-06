Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 5:58PM MDT until July 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

Northwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 558 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Southwestern El Paso and Northwestern Pueblo

Counties

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.