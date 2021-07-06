Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 5:26PM MDT until July 6 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 526 PM MDT, The thunderstorm, which produced the heavy rain, has

moved east of the southern portion of the Spring Burn Scar. Expect

periods of light rain through 6 PM.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Spring Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, Spring Burn

Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and southern Spring

Burn Scar north of Highway 160.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek, County Road 421 near Indian Creek

and South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.