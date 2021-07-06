Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 5:26PM MDT until July 6 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 526 PM MDT, The thunderstorm, which produced the heavy rain, has
moved east of the southern portion of the Spring Burn Scar. Expect
periods of light rain through 6 PM.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, Spring Burn
Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and southern Spring
Burn Scar north of Highway 160.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek, County Road 421 near Indian Creek
and South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.