Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 5:05PM MDT until July 6 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 505 PM MDT, The thunderstorm, producing heavy rain, has moved
east of the northern portion of the Spring Burn Scar. Periods of
light rain will continue until 530 PM.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Pass Creek Road.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.