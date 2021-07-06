Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 5:05PM MDT until July 6 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 505 PM MDT, The thunderstorm, producing heavy rain, has moved

east of the northern portion of the Spring Burn Scar. Periods of

light rain will continue until 530 PM.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Spring Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Pass Creek Road.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.