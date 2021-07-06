Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 4:51PM MDT until July 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Junkins Burn Scar in…
East Central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…
West Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 800 PM MDT.
* At 451 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Junkins Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches
of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches
in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Junkins
Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Junkins Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Junkins Burn Scar.
This includes the following high risk locations…
County Road 165 near Junkins Burn Scar, Forest Road 387 Bridge at
South Hardscrabble Creek and Northcreek Road county line to Red
Mountain Camp.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Junkins Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
