Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 4:47PM MDT until July 6 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Spring Burn Scar in…
South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 645 PM MDT.
* At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn
Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, Spring Burn
Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and southern Spring
Burn Scar north of Highway 160.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek, County Road 421 near Indian Creek
and South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
