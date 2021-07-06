Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 4:20PM MDT until July 6 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Spring Burn Scar in…

West Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 420 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn

Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Spring Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Pass Creek Road.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.