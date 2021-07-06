Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 2:16PM MDT until July 6 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 216 PM MDT, The thunderstorm which brought heavy rain to the
southeast portion of the Decker Burn Scar has moved south of the
burn scar. Radar estimated 0.5 to 1 inch of rain in 35 minutes over
the southeast portion of the burn scar. A weakening thunderstorm
will move south over the burn scar and couple bring some additional
rain.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Decker Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Decker Burn Scar.
This includes the following high risk locations…
County Road 49 and Bear Creek.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.