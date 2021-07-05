Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 4:11PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 411 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Crestone Peak, or 22 miles west of Junkins Burn Scar, moving

southwest at 10 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Crestone Peak and Great Sand Dunes.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.