Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 4:08PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 408 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles southeast of San Luis Lake, or 13 miles northeast of Alamosa,
moving southwest at 10 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Alamosa and
northwestern Costilla Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
