Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 4:08PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 408 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southeast of San Luis Lake, or 13 miles northeast of Alamosa,

moving southwest at 10 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Alamosa and

northwestern Costilla Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.