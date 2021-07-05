Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 3:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 344 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles east of Crestone Peak, or 15 miles southwest of Junkins Burn
Scar, moving south at 5 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Silver Cliff, Westcliffe and Rosita.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments