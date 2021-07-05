Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 3:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 329 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Great Sand Dunes, or 26 miles northeast of Alamosa, moving south at
10 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Great Sand Dunes and San Luis Lake.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
