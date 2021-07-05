Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 5 at 4:34PM MDT until July 5 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

East central Saguache County in central Colorado…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 433 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crestone

Peak, or 19 miles southeast of Hayden Pass Burn Scar, and is nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Crestone Peak, Silver Cliff and Westcliffe.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.