Flood Advisory issued July 5 at 3:53PM MDT until July 5 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

South Central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 353 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow

moving thunderstorms over the Wet Mountain Valley area. Minor

flooding may be ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of South Central Custer County

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.