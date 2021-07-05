Flash Flood Warning issued July 5 at 7:05PM MDT until July 5 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 705 PM MDT, emergency management reported between 1 and 3 inches

of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Silver Cliff, Westcliffe and Rosita.

Rain has ended over the Wet Mountain Valley, however, streams and

creeks will continue to run high.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.