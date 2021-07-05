Flash Flood Warning issued July 5 at 6:08PM MDT until July 5 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 608 PM MDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms that

produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches

of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing over the Wet Mountain

Valley near Westcliffe.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Silver Cliff, Westcliffe and Rosita.

Light rain will continue to move south over the Wet Mountain Valley,

coming to an end over southern portions of the warned area by 7 PM.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.