Flash Flood Warning issued July 5 at 6:08PM MDT until July 5 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 608 PM MDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms that
produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches
of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing over the Wet Mountain
Valley near Westcliffe.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Emergency management reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Silver Cliff, Westcliffe and Rosita.
Light rain will continue to move south over the Wet Mountain Valley,
coming to an end over southern portions of the warned area by 7 PM.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.