Flash Flood Warning issued July 5 at 4:47PM MDT until July 5 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

Northwestern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Custer County Emergency Manager

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Silver Cliff, Westcliffe and Rosita.

Widespread flooding is being reported across the Wet Mountain Valley

including Westcliffe. County Emergency Managers are reporting as

much as 1.5 inches of rainfall in 30 minutes.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.