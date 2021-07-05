Flash Flood Warning issued July 5 at 4:47PM MDT until July 5 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…
Northwestern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Custer County Emergency Manager
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Silver Cliff, Westcliffe and Rosita.
Widespread flooding is being reported across the Wet Mountain Valley
including Westcliffe. County Emergency Managers are reporting as
much as 1.5 inches of rainfall in 30 minutes.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
