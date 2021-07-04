Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 9:56PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 956 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles west of Two Buttes Reservoir, or 21 miles northwest of

Springfield, moving south at 20 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern

Prowers, northwestern Baca and southeastern Bent Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.