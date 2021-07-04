Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 9:56PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 956 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles west of Two Buttes Reservoir, or 21 miles northwest of
Springfield, moving south at 20 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern
Prowers, northwestern Baca and southeastern Bent Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
