Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 9:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 944 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles southeast of Kim, or 32 miles southwest of Springfield, moving

south at 30 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Baca

and southeastern Las Animas Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.