Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 9:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 944 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles southeast of Kim, or 32 miles southwest of Springfield, moving
south at 30 mph.
Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Baca
and southeastern Las Animas Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
