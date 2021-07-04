Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 7:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 728 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles north of The Saunders Elevator, moving south at 10 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Prowers and northeastern Baca Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.