Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 7:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

RRA

At 729 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northwest of Waugh Mountain, or 19 miles northeast of Decker

Burn Scar, moving southeast at 25 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Howard and Waugh Mountain.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.